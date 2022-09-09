Key Issues

The Nepal government has decided to mourn the passing away of the United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II for three days.

A meeting of the Council of Minsters held on Friday evening took the decision to observe mourning from September 10-12 in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth, the Prime Minister's secretariat informed.

The meeting decided to hoist the Nepal's flag half-mast at all government offices across the country and Nepali embassies and missions at abroad.

Queen Elizabeth II had passed away on September 8 (Thursday) at the age of 96.

The Nepal government has expressed grief over the passing away of the Queen and also wished for the eternal peace of the departed soul. In the grief-stricken moment, the Nepal government has extended condolences to the British government, its people and the bereaved British Royal family. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal