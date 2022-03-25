General

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka has said Nepal is for working with the international community to realize the vision of safe, orderly, and regular migration.

Minister Khadka said it while addressing the Ministerial Meeting of the Champion Countries of the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) held today in Rabat, Morocco in hybrid format.

It was shared in a press statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Friday. In his pre-recorded address, Minister Khadka underlined Nepal’s commitment on GCM and highlighted that partnership and cooperation with sending and destination countries, regional consultative groups and other entities are indispensable to maximizing migration's contribution in securing mutual development benefits.

He further stated that the adoption of the GCM in 2018 was a historic milestone in the governance of international migration as it provided a comprehensive framework for international cooperation to address its multi-dimensional aspects.

Minister Khadka also conveyed Nepal’s willingness to engage constructively in the First International Migration Review Forum.

Source: National News Agency Nepal