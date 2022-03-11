General

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka held a bilateral meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Thursday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed the important aspects of the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation. They agreed to further expand the opportunities of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Khadka commended the role played by Turkey in bringing the two foreign ministers to the negotiating table and expressed his hope that diplomacy and dialogue would resolve the ongoing conflict in a sustainable manner.

Similarly, Cavusoglu expressed commitment to enhancing productive partnerships between Nepal and Turkey in mutually beneficial areas.

Also on the sidelines, Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka had a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

On the occasion, Minister Dr. Khadka appreciated the Government of Bahrain for safeguarding the interests of Nepali migrant workers in Bahrain.

The two sides exchanged views on the ways and means for expanding economic cooperation and promoting people-to-people contacts and tourism, especially in the mountaineering sector, among others.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Khadka and his delegation were welcomed by Konysiad, a business association in Konyaalti District, for an interaction with a group of Turkish entrepreneurs representing various sectors such as agriculture, construction, hospitality and health.

The Nepali delegation interacted with the business community for potential business collaborations between Nepal and Turkey in prospective areas.

Minister Khadka invited the Turkish business community to explore Nepal’s untapped business opportunities. Following the interaction, the delegation visited Antalya Free Zone.

Source: National News Agency Nepal