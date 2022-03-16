General

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna kumar Shrestha and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister for Human Resource Dr Abdulrahaman Al Awar held a meeting on Tuesday.

At a meeting held at UAE capital Abudhabi, matters related to bilateral interests and welfare of Nepali workers in UAE were discussed, the Labour Ministry informed.

On the occasion, Labour Minister Shrestha lauded the UAE government noting the recent labour law was in favour of immigrant workforce.

The two ministers agreed to work in tandem to resolve the problems of stranded Nepali who came to UAE on visit visa on temptation of employment and bring the guilty to book.

As informed, the UAE government will help book guilty individuals and institutions who brought people to UAE on visit visa with false promise of employment.

Also on the occasion, Minister Awar expressed his commitment to establish skill development training centre and help produce competent human resource by investing on capacity building.

According to Minister Shrestha's Secretariat, the UAE Minsiter also pledged to provide support in Nepal's bid for the establishment of labourers' hospital on the same occasion.

The two ministers also discussed the issue related to social security, workforce safety, health and insurance and increment of remuneration of Nepali workers in UAE.

Source: National News Agency Nepal