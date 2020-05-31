General

The Cine Journalists Association Nepal Kaski chapter has provided food support to 100 families in and around Pokhara. The food supplies worth Rs. 300,000 were distributed with financial support from Pokhara Nepal-UK foundation.

The support was provided to daily wage workers and destitute families hit hard by the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of Corona Virus, said the chapter chair Arun Giri. The support was reached to the people’s home after identifying those in real need.

The Pokhara Nepal-UK foundation is an organisation of Nepalis working in the UK. The foundation collected funds from 240 Nepalis in the UK to support those in need in Nepal.

Prior to this, the foundation supported through Juction Group Private Limited, Pokhara Musical Artists Association and Mero Sathi TV station. It has so far provided support worth Rs. 1.3 million, benefitting some 2,100 members of 450 households.

Source: National News Agency Nepal