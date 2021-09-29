General

Efforts has been initiated for cooperation with the private sectors of Nepal and the UK to build green and sustainable economy by reducing carbon emission in line with the Paris Agreement. The efforts aim at promoting green investment in renewable energy in Nepal.

The discussion to this was held as part of the preparation for the UN Climate Summit being hosted by the at Glasgow city of Scotland from coming November 1-12.

Addressing at programme organised with joint coordination of Office of the Investment Board, Nepali Embassy in the UK, and International Trade Department of the UK government, Finance Minister and Vice Chair of the Investment Board, Janardan Sharma urged the British investors to take benefit with green infrastructure investment in Nepal and help Nepal achieve the ambition of getting graduated to high middle income country by 2030.

Finance Minister vowed cooperation and facilitation from government side for the investment promotion. Creation and export of renewable energy in Nepal would even help reduce carbon pressure of neighbouring countries.

Chief executive officer of Investment Board, Sushil Bhatta, viewed that Board was committed to promoting foreign and green investment.

Further information on potential of green investment and sector were shared by Joint Secretary at Ministry of Forest and Environment, Radha Wagle, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Energy, Madhu Prasad Bhetwal and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal