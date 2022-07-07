General

Nepal has called for the international community to adopt facilitating approach in the production and distribution of vaccines by further strengthening the existing global health system.

In the United Nations forums, Nepal has raised the issue to overcome the crisis looming large across the globe due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a session 'Ensuring equal access to vaccines and resources in the Least Developed Countries' in a UN High-Level Political Forum-2022 at New York on Wednesday, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, Amrit Bahadur Rai presented Nepal's opinion.

During the address, he said, "On the occasion, we appreciate the international community for expanding availability of vaccines. We also call on the community to ensure easy access to vaccines as the international public good".

Urging the developed countries to materialize the commitment to provide 0.7 percent of their gross national income to the least developed countries under the United Nations Official Development Assistance, Rai said, "We call on our development partners to increase level of partnership and also realize the commitments".

Various reports recently published have warned that around 100 million people would be compelled to face acute crisis brought out by poverty this year and most of them would be of the least developed countries.

The issue has been seriously raised in international forums calling for the community to take the agenda in a passionate way.

Nepal has stressed the need of increased level of international collaboration than before in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and also advancing partnership to overcome the crisis exacerbated by food, fuel and climate change. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal