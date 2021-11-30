General

The joint training conducted between the Nepal Army and the US Army since November 1 ended here today. The training conducted in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Annapurna base camp area imparted theoretical and practical knowledge on topics like water rescue and search, rescue in high hilly and mountainous areas.

A total of 49 personnel, including 45 from the Nepal Army's Disaster Management Task Force and four from other agencies, and 17 from the US Army, participated in the training.

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry was the chief guest of the concluding programme attended by Director General of the Directorate General of Military Training Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Chief of the Warfare Department Nirmal Kumar Thapa and other officers of the Nepal Army and US Army.

Source: National News Agency Nepal