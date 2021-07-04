General

Nepali Ambassador to the US, Dr Yubraj Khatiwada, has extended gratitude to the US government for its assistance to Nepal’s fight against COVID-19. “The US citizens visited Nepal seventy years back and worked as volunteers in the projects relating to education, health and drinking water,” Ambassador Khatiwada reminded.

Speaking at a programme organized on the occasion of 10th AGM of the national coordination committee of Non-Resident Nepalese Association (NRNA) in New York yesterday, Khatiwada commented that the people-to-people relations was stronger than diplomatic and political relations between Nepal and the US. He appealed to the US citizens with Nepali origin to contribute further to this regard.

“Nepal’s constitution has addressed well the aspiration of NRNA,” said Khatiwada, adding, “Constitution has given social, economic and cultural rights to the non-resident Nepalis.” In line with the motto ‘once Nepali-forever Nepali’, the NRNA’s agenda was addressed via act.

He expressed happiness, saying that it was a wonderful opportunity for the Nepalis living in the US to participate in the mainstream politics there. He also urged the non-resident Nepalis to utilize their skills and knowledge for the development of motherland.

At the programme, Maryland General Assembly delegate Harry Bhandary viewed the US is the land of opportunity. He urged all Nepalis in the US to get into the mainstream life. The Nepalis in the US are in need of exploring potential, Bhandary observed.

The newly elected committee of the national coordination assumed the office on the occasion. A letter of best wishes sent by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was read out at the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal