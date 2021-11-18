General

Nepal's National Women's Cricket Team has won a three-match T20 International Series against Qatar.

Nepal defeated Qatar by 109 runs in the third and final T20 match played at the West End Park Stadium in Doha, Qatar today to win the series 3-0.

Nepal has created history by making a clean sweep in its first T20 International cricket series. Earlier, Nepal had defeated Qatar by 119 runs in the first match and 61 runs in the second match.

In the match today, batting first, Nepal scored 164 runs in the allotted 20 overs at the loss of 3 wickets. Sita Rana Magar scored an unbeaten 82 runs for Nepal while Jyoti Pandey scored 24 runs and Dolly Bhatt scored 12 runs.

Chasing a target of 165 for victory today, the home team could must only 55 runs at the loss seven wickets in 20 overs. For Nepal, Captain Rubina Chhetri, Saraswati Kumari Chaudhary and Sawanam Rai took one wicketseach for Nepal.

Nepal played the three-match T20 series against Qatar in preparation for the Asian qualifying for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The qualifying tournament will be held in Dubai from 6 to 12 November. The Nepali team will leave Qatar for Dubai tomorrow.

Six teams along with Nepal, the UAE, Hong Kong, Bhutan, Kuwait and Malaysia are taking part in the qualifying tournament.

Source: National News Agency Nepal