Games, sports

Nepal has won the title of the Prime Minister Three Nations Cup Men's Football Tournament hosted by the All Nepal Football Association.

In the final match played today at the Tripureswor-based Dasharath Stadium, Nepal defeated Laos 2-1 to win the title.

Nepal has received 5,000 USD with the title. Likewise, runner-up Laos obtained 3,000 USD.

Laos had taken lead in the match with its first goal in the 17th minute. But Nepal's footballer Ayush Ghalan netted the equalizer goal in the 24th minute.

The first half went draw with 1-1 from each side but Nepal added one more in the second half to become the champion.

Nepali striker Manish Dangi made second goal for Nepal in the 87th minute. He netted the goal utilizing the pass by Anjan Bista.

Nepal's player Dangi was declared the player of the match. He received 250 USD.

Likewise, Ayush Ghalan was declared the best player of the tournament. He received 500 USD with the title.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and member-secretary of the National Sports Council Tankalal Ghising among others distributed the awards.

Nepal, Laos and Bhutan had participated in the Three Nations tournament. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal