A dengue case was detected in Nepalgunj Sub Metropolitan City, according to the sub metropolis officials. A person residing in the Bus Park area in Nepalgunj was tested positive for the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Following this, the sub metropolis has come up with a decision to launch a campaign to destroy mosquitos, said Ram Bahadur Chand, chief of the health division, Nepalgunj sub metropolis.

Similarly, an all-party meeting also decided to launch an awareness campaign and a drive to destroy mosquitos from Monday. Chairperson of the sub metropolis-4 Gopal Pun stressed the need for creating awareness about the disease.

Source: National News Agency Nepal