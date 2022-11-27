General

The Nepalgunj Sub-metropolis has launched a campaign against the pavement encroachment in the town. According to Mayor Prashant Bista, structures that encroach on the pavement and sewage system along the roadway would be removed.

The campaign that kicked off from BP Chowk will cover Sadarline, Eklaini, Idgaha road, Surkhet road, Gharbari tole, Dhamboji, Fultekra road and New Road.

As the mayor said, the local government has already issued a public notice asking the people concerned to vacate the encroached areas, but the call remained unimplemented, forcing it to bulldoze the illegal structures. The move aims to systematise the traffic management system in the town, said District Traffic Office Chief Inspector Himalaya Shah.

Source: National News Agency Nepal