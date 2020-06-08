General

The Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City has reminded the National Planning Commission (NPC) for providing the supplementary and special grant in the budget for fiscal year 2020/21.

The sub-metropolis wrote to the NPC on Sunday in this regard and complained that no any policy and programme that it had asked the latter to include in the budget for the next fiscal was included.

“We want to remind that Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City had demanded well in time for the supplementary and special grants for the plans and projects it itself was unable to invest in,” stated the memorandum to NPC signed by mayor Dhawal Shumsher Rana.

The sub-metropolis had demanded allocation of Rs 250 million for construction of an agriculture college and for renovation of the Kanti lake at ward no. 20 and for the construction of the ward no. 13 office building, under the supplementary grants. Out of this, the sub-metropolis has demanded Rs 125 million from the federal government.

Similarly, the sub-metropolis has demanded for Rs 164.74 million in special grant for waste management and for implementing special educational programmes and programmes for the targeted groups, deputy mayor Uma Thapa Magar said.

Source: National News Agency