Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has urged Nepali across the globe to get united through the means of art and culture.

During his meeting with organisers of 'Mero Voice Universe' and 'Mero Dance Universe' this evening at the Prime Minister's official residence, Baluwatar on Friday, the Prime Minister made such remarks. The audition rounds of the competitions to be organised by the Intra-National Welfare and Support Foundation of America kicked off in Kathmandu.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister said such shows would be significant in terms of protecting and promoting languages, culture and art of Nepal.

It may be noted that at present, Nepali selected from over 50 countries in the world are in Kathmandu in view of the competitions. The Prime Minister praised the organising committee for bringing Nepali from various nations to Kathmandu for the cause of art and culture.

The head of the government urged the event organisers to give it continuity in future too.

The delegation led by Foundation Chair Dilli Adhikari apprised the Prime Minister that the event aimed to promote cultural unity among Nepali by promoting Nepali language and art no matter where they are. The delegation comprised Foundation Board members KB Karki and Om Gurung, among others.

Adhikari urged the Prime Minister to recognize Non-Resident Nepalis as equally as the Nepali citizen and end the situation mandating NRNs to come as a foreigner to Nepal with necessary legal revisions.

People winning the competitions will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 million (first), Rs three million (second) and Rs two million (third) respectively each in both events.

Source: National News Agency Nepal