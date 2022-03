General

Newly appointed Nepal’s Ambassador to the United States, Shreedhar Khatri, has taken oath of office and secrecy before President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

At a special programme organised at the office of the President, Sheetal Niwas, today, Khatri took the oath of office and secrecy.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, as well as high-ranking officials of the government of Nepal were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal