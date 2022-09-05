General

The Chief of the Indian Army, Gen Manoj Pande, inspected a guard of honour presented him by a contingent of the Nepali Army at the Army Headquarters this morning.

The Indian Army chief is on a five–day visit to Nepal at the official invitation of Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma.

On the occasion, Gen Pande also planted a sapling on the premises of the main building at the Army Headquarters. Prior to this, he laid a wreath and paid tributes to the 'Brave Soldier' at the Bir Smarak at the army pavilion, Tundikhel.

CoAS Sharma and the Indian Army chief are holding a meeting at present. The visiting Indian Army dignitary is scheduled to hand over equipment as assistance to Nepali Army after a while.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari will confer on Gen Pande the insignia of the honorary title of General of the Nepali Army at a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today. President Bhandari is the Supreme Commander of the Nepali Army. The Indian Army chief arrived here on Sunday.

