The Nepali Army has provided 590 units of arms and ammunition to Armed Police Force Nepal.

Chief of the Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma handed over 500 units of INSAS rifle and 90 units of light support weapon (LSW) and its ammunition to the Inspector General of the APF Nepal, Shailendra Khanal, amidst a programme organized at the Army Headquarters today.

The Nepali Army, Public Relations and Information Directorate said the weapons have been provided for APF's training, security of the VIPs and VVIPs, office security and conducting big programmes.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 7 had decided that the Nepali Army will provide as assistance 9,000 units of INSAS rifles and 1,600 units of LSW to the Armed Police Force. The Army handed over the arms today in line with this decision and the remaining arms would be gradually provided.

The Nepali Army believed that the capacity of the Armed Police Force Nepal would be enhanced with this arms support while also making the ties between the two security bodies more cordial.

Source: National News Agency Nepal