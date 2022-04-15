Entertainment, Fashion

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun asserted that the Nepali arts held global identity for Nepal. He said Nepal is rich in natural and cultural arts.

Inaugurating the National Fine Arts Exhibhition-2079 BS at Nepal Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) in Kathmandu today, VP Pun recalled the national luminary Araniko who, according to the VP, held the head of Nepal high abroad through arts.

Expressing his happiness over the wide reach of Nepali arts across the world, Pun recalled the pride he had taken to see Nepali folk and modern arts exhibited in Austrian capital-Vienna- some years ago.

Stating that Nepali arts, that had over 2,000 years of history, were being created in various genres and techniques lately unlike in traditional form in the past, he underscored the State's support in preserving and conserving the arts.

The VP shared that his interest spanned the field of fine arts.

On the occasion, NAFA's chancellor Kancha Kumar Karmacharya said that the exhibition would run for a month. A total of 426 paintings of 365 artists from all over the country are on display in the exhibition.

VP Pun, on the occasion, awarded senior fine artist duo Krishna Manandhar and Surya Bahadur Chitrakar with 'Araniko Pragya Samman' carrying a purse of Rs 100,000 for each.

Similarly, journalist Devendra Thumkeli received 'National Fine Arts Writing Award' while Sushila Tamang was awarded 'Fine Arts Journalism Award'.

Also, seven artists were awarded with 'National Fine Arts Award' in different categories and 17 with 'Fine Arts Special Award'. Seven artists from seven provinces received the 'Lalitkala Provincial Award'.

Source: National News Agency Nepal