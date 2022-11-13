General

The Community Development and Advocacy Forum working in various districts of Madhes Province in Nepal has received an award of 15,000 Euros.

The Forum received the award in the local innovation category under the Local Adaptation Champion Award, granted by the Global Center on Adaptation based in the Netherlands. The award was handed over at an event under the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) underway here since last Sunday.

Addressing the award distribution program virtually, Ban Ki-Moon, former UN Secretary General of the United Nations and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Global Center on Adaptation, said that the local government and community will make an important contribution to local adaptation and that suggested making the development plans inclusive.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Secretary of the Ministry of Forests and Environment, Dr Pem Narayan Kandel said that Nepal is doing climate actions as specified in the National Climate Adaptation Policy.

The Forum has been working with development partners and local government of Madhes province to promote conservation, development, river system management, forest and wildlife protection, river bed fruit farming and garden and vegetable farming.

On the occasion, the Forum President Nagadev Yadav said watershed conservation ponds have been constructed in the flooded areas and ground water recharge has been helped in the lower coastal areas, which has also helped in the protection of forests and wildlife.

Source: National News Agency Nepal