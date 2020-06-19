General

Nepali children who have been forced to limit inside home due to lockdown over global pandemic of coronavirus infection disease (COVID-19) have exchanged their experiences and reflections.

Nepali children aged below 12 from 20 different countries had actively participated in the zoom-assisted virtual sharing programme organized by the Global Health Committee of the Non-Resident Nepali Association this week.

The participants had openly articulated their reflections and experience during the never-ever imagined crisis brought out by novel coronavirus.

At the programme hosted by Alice Karki (12) and Sabhyata Sharma (10), Nepali children from different countries, including Nepal, Austria, Nigeria, Canada, Saudi Arab, the United States, Japan, Bahrain, Italy, China, Qatar, UAE, South Korea and the United Kingdom had participated.

Among the children sharing their experience were Aurus Lamsal, Tiya Acharya, Abhiraj Thiwi, Ashmi Adhikari, Dilasha Sharma, Jayan Mohammad Saiyad, Kriti Timilsina, Kritika Raut, Krishna Thapa, Nirvik Aryal, Liyana Ahmad, Prasidda Pant, Sakchhi Bhatatrai, Shailesh Sharma, Siyojan Thapa, Smid Gaire, Sneha Chaudhary, Yuvrani Gurung, Ayusha Kandel, Sabhyata Sharma and Alice Karki.

As many as two dozen children at the age group (5-12) joyfully took part at the programme and imparted a message of fraternity and solidarity to overcome the crisis through social interactions.

The children not only shared their reflections on their lived experiences and changes in their daily routine following the crisis but also presented their future plan of actions.

The programme was coordinated by Bimala Sapkota, Dr Sanjeeb Sapkota, Satya Chaudhary and Yasmeen Begam Saiyad on behalf of Global Health Committee of the NRNA. The conversation among the children went live cast from the official page of the NRNA, informed Bimala Sapkota, regional youth coordinator of NRNA for Canada. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal