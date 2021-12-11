General

The election process for the selection of a new working committee under the 14th General Convention of the Nepali Congress is starting from today. According to the election program of the General Convention, the time for registration of nomination of candidates has been fixed for today and the final list of candidates will be made public on Sunday. Nomination registration is scheduled for 10 am today at Bhrikriti Mandap, the venue of the Convention.

According to the party, the polling will start from 8 am on December 13 after addressing protest or claims, if any, against the nominations.

The Nepali Congress has 4,743 delegates to the General Convention. The party will select a Central Committee with 134 office bearers. Election will be held for one president, two vice presidents, two general secretaries and eight joint general secretaries.

Similarly, there will be 35 open central members, nine women, 21 from including three each from the seven provinces, nine from Dalit, 15 from Adivasi Janajati, 15 from Khas Arya, nine from Madhesi, four from Dalit, three from Muslim group, one from backward area, one from minority and one member from people with disability. The treasurer is nominated by the chairperson from among the elected central members.

The Nepali Congress General Convention was inaugurated amidst a grand ceremony on Friday. In the closed session that started last night, Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi presented the report of the Policy, Training and Research Institute, General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka presented the organizational report while Treasurer Sita Devi Yadav presented the report of the Accounts Committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal