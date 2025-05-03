Nepali Congress to Support Government Policies with Constructive Feedback



Kathmandu: The ruling Nepali Congress party has announced its decision to actively participate in discussions regarding the government’s policies and programs for the upcoming fiscal year 2082/83. The party aims to provide positive and constructive feedback while expressing its support for these initiatives. This decision was made during a parliamentary party meeting chaired by party president and parliamentary party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba at the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwor.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the parliamentary party’s chief whip, Shyam Ghimire, shared that the meeting resolved to advise the government on formulating the upcoming budget in alignment with the proposed policies and programs. Additionally, the party emphasized the need for parliamentarians to actively engage in accelerating the legislative process to expedite bill passage in Parliament.





In line with an agreement with the Nepal Teachers Federation, the Nepali Congress expressed a commitment to ensuring the School Education Bill is passed by July 29. The meeting also addressed the recent deaths of a Nepali student at KIIT in Odisha, India, and an incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, urging for thorough investigations into these matters.





The meeting saw participation from more than 20 lawmakers who shared their views on the government’s policies, programs, and contemporary political issues.

