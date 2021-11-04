Games, sports

The Nepali national cricket team has left for Bangladesh on Thursday to take part in preparation matches for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket.

The Nepali team will play five matches until November 11 while in Bangladesh, said the Cricket Association of Nepal President Chatur Bahadur Chand.

Captain Rubina Chhetri has led the national team comprising players Sita Ranamagar, Karuna Bhandari, Dalli Bhatta, Indu Barma, Sarita Magar, Jyoti Pandey, Saraswati Chaudhary, Kajal Shrestha, Sabnam Rai, Kabita Kunwar, Absari Begam, Kabita Joshi and Sangati Rai.

Likewise, alternative players in the team are Saraswati JM, Roma Thapa, Asmita Karmacharya and Mamata Chaudhary. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is taking place in United Arab Emirates on November 19-29. The tournament will be participated by Nepal, UAE, Bhutan, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Nepal will play its first match against Hong Kong on November 22.

Source: National News Agency Nepal