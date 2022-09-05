General

Targeting the Nepali diaspora in the US, a grand Dashain Festival is being held at Bull Run Park in Washington DC on September 25.

Non-Resident Nepalis (NRN) Virginia chapter and other non-profit organizations have collaborated to organize this event, which is presented by ONest Real Estate and sponsored by several other organisations.

The organiser said that the event will showcase promotion of Nepali cultures including Lakhe Naach, Changa Chait (kite flying), face painting, Rath Yatra (chariot procession) and several others. It is said that the visitors won't have to pay for the ticket to attend the events to be held in the daytime.

Likewise, popular Nepali band and singers including Adrian Pradhan and Nima Rumba are also scheduled to make their performance in the live concert in the evening. Local bands from the US will also give their gig.

Furthermore, Fine Print, one of the reputed publishing houses in Kathmandu, is attending the event with an exhibition of books.

Dashain shops, Nepali national food, Newari food, Sel Roti, jewelleries and other shops will be kept in the stalls targeting the Nepali diaspora as well as those others loving Nepali cultures and costumes.

According to the organiser, 'Meet and Greet the Artistes' is one of the key attractions of the Dashain Festival.

Deepak Sharma, one of the managers of the event, told RSS that interested vendors are requested to join the festival along with their products. The vendors and business firms are required to book the stalls if they are willing for their participation in the festival.

We are expecting participation of kids, youths and senior citizens too, as we have arranged a complete package for celebration to all of them, and also the live concert in the evening would add value to the celebration ahead of the Dashain festival, according to Sharma.

The organizers expected the participation of as high as 5,000 Nepalis living in Mainland Virginia in the US.

Organising such event away from home would give a sense of homely environment for Nepalis living in the Mainland Virginia while bringing them together in the festive season, Sharma said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal