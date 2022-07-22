Games, sports

A Nepali Football Team, going to participate in the U-20 Men's SAFF Championship in India, has been bade farewell today. The Championship is scheduled at Bhubaneshwor of India from July 25 to August 5.

Chairperson of All Nepal Football Association, Pankaj Bikram Nembang, Member-Secretary of the National Sports Council, Tanka Lal Ghising, and office-bearers of ANFA bade farewell to the team.

There are five teams in the championship including the host India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Nepal will pay with Maldives on July 25 as an inaugural match.

Similarly, Nepal will play its second match with Sri Lanka on July 27 and third match with India on July 31.

Likewise, Nepal will play another match with Bangladesh on August 2. The top two teams of the championship will play final match on August 5.

Ishwor Gurung, Unesh Chaudhary and Jiyarath Sheikh, Amar Shrestha, Sonit Dahal, Ayush Shrestha, Ajay Chaudhary, Sumit Shrestha, Srijan Dhani, Roshan Thapa, Abhishek Waiba, Dipesh Gurung, Ashish Rai, Sandeep Karki, Janmajaya Dhami, Mohit Gurung, Kritish Ratna Chhunju, Sugam Suwal, Managya Nakarmi, Ayush Ghalan, Dipesh Rai, Niranjan Malla and Roshan Khadgi are in the team.

The team is leaving for Bhubaneshwor, India, today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal