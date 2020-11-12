Games, sports

A Nepali football player, who is in Dhaka to play a friendly match with Bangladesh, has contracted COVID-19.

However, other players, who are in Dhaka with the infected player, have been tested negative for the infection, said the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA), adding that the infected player, who was tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, has been kept in hospital isolation in Dhaka.

His health condition is considered to be normal. As a result of contracting the virus, he would notbe able to play first friendly match with Bangladesh scheduled for Friday, said ANFA. Nepal will play another match against Bangladesh on November 17. The Nepali players in Dhaka were tested for the infection a week ago.

A Nepali team including the players and coaches and other staffs were tested negative for the infection before their departure to Dhaka, said ANFA.

Source: National News Agency Nepal