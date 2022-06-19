Games, sports

Nepal has emerged a champion in the South Asian Kumite Championship held in Jaipur of India. Nepal Shotokan got the title of champion with 12 gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Team leader and Coach Chitra Prasad Shrestha said the gold medal winner players are Barsha KC, Jharana KC, Suroj Rajbahak, Yenjila Rai, Shahil Ghale, Sharmila Waiba, Pushpaka Lama, Barsha Budha Magar, Sajan Bal, Santosh Shrestha, Surendra Tamang and Yerika Gurung.

In the tournament, Rupak Shrestha and Samman Malla Shrestha won the silver medals while Surendra Tamang and Sanjaya Maharjan bagged the bronze medal for the country.

The Nepal Shotokan team had left here for the Indian city on June 10.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS