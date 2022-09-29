business

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeeban Ram Shrestha has claimed Nepali sky to be safe.

He said this in his address to the 41st general assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Addressing the general assembly underway in Montreal city of Canada on Wednesday, Minister Shrestha shared that Nepal has made remarkable progress in aviation safety as per the ICAO-determined standards and recommendations, the private secretariat of the minister shared.

Tourism Minister Shrestha claimed that Nepali sky was safe as the country had gained higher score on aviation safety in comparison to the global standards.

He reiterated Nepal government’s commitment to make the aviation sector secured, reliable and qualitative.

There was no alternative to air travel taking into consideration the geographical situation of Nepal, he said, adding the government was fully committed to make the aviations service more secured, qualitative and effective.

Sharing that the Gautam Buddha International Airport had already come into operation and Pokhara International Airport was in the final phase of its construction, he said the government had laid emphasis on expanding air connectivity, up-grading airports and constructing new airports. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal