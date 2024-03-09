Nepali society promoting Nepal-Japan relations: Ambassador Dr Subedi

Nepali Ambassador to Japan Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi has said that the contribution made by the Nepali society in Japan to the expansion of Nepal-Japan relations is exemplary. Ambassador Subedi said that the Nepali society here has played a significant role in expanding cultural, religious and people-level relations between Nepal and Japan. The Nepali society in Japan is very well-organized and prosperous compared to the Nepalis in other countries. Diplomatic relations between Nepal and Japan were formally established on September 1, 1956. A year after the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Japan, the Nepali embassy was established in Tokyo. And three years later, Japan opened its embassy in Kathmandu. Ambassador Dr Subedi said that Japan has been continuously supporting the economic and social development of the Nepali people and country without any strategic objective. A large number of Nepalis have come to Japan because of the close and strong relationship that has been maintained at the public level with the government. The Everest International School in Tokyo, which has been providing education based on the Nepali curriculum, has also worked as a bridge in expanding the relationship between the two countries at the people's level. Principal of the school, Bishnu Prasad Bhatt, says that Japan has given recognition to the school as an international level school. There are currently 450 students including Japanese studying in the school. Ambassador Dr Subedi said that the work done by the Nepali society in running a school in Tokyo that teaches according to the Nepali curriculum is very laudable. It is estimated that there are currently around 163,000 Nepalese in Japan. Nepalis have been living in Japan for various professions, employment and studies. The number of Nepalis involved in higher education studies and restaurant business is more. Currently, there are about 40,000 Nepali students in higher education in Japan, and it is said that there are about 800 Nepali restaurants in ope ration. Ambassador Subedi says that Nepali cuisine has also introduced Nepal to Japan with various delicacies. The Nepali Society in Japan was constituted in 1990. It has been working to promote the interests and welfare of Nepali nationals living in Japan for various reasons including studying, working and business. Source: National News Agency Nepal