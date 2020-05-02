General

Science students and teachers from Nepal have initially identified 758 asteroids so far.

Nepal Astronomical Society (NAS) president Suresh Bhattarai said the Nepali students and teachers of science have identified this many asteroids initially as part of the ‘national asteroids research campaign’ started by NAS since 2016.

According to him, so far seven asteroids discovered by Nepali students and teachers in 2018 and 2019 have got temporary recognition. These asteroids are the 2018 YS4, the 2019 AE18, the 2019 JF60, the 2019 KB15, the 2019 KK18, the 2019 KW9 and the 2019 KK5.

Among the seven asteroids, six are the ‘main belt asteroids’ while the last one is a ‘near Earth asteroid of the Apollo Group.

NAS said these asteroids were identified by students studying in Class 8 to Master’s level and the science teachers teaching at secondary level.

The students participating in the discovery campaign had carried out research and study of photos taken by the 1.8 metres telescope based in Hawaii, the USA, using the computer software with the help of internet. NAS’ associate institution, International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), has been providing these photos.

NAS has been running the asteroids search campaign since 2018 and it is becoming effective. Bhattarai said anyone interested in the search programme can apply to NAS to take part in it by forming a group. He said they will incorporate 15 such groups in every programme from this year.

Source: National News Agency