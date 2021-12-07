Science & Technology

The team under the leadership of Nepali student Nikita Shahi has clinched the first position in the South Asian Economics Students Summit (SAESS).

Besides Nepal, students from India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka had participated in the summit.

Shahi's team has also won a prize of 3,000 USD. She is a BBS fifth semester student at Tribhuvan Multiple Campus in Palpa.

Shahi said the research she presented in the Summit won the prize. It took eight months for the research on textile industries.

The Summit has been organized since 2019. It was to be organized in Sri Lanka this time but was conducted online due to the risk of coronavirus infection. Eight teams had participated in the event.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY RSS