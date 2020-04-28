education

Preparations are being made for returning Nepalis students, workers and businesspersons on a holiday from Korea to Nepal before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Nepali workers, students and other professionals are scheduled to return Korea via Nepal Airlines chartered aircraft this Thursday. NRNA central committee and Nepal Airlines have forged an agreement to this end on Monday, said NRNA Korea secretary general Dr Bimal Subedi.

He added that such flight would be made on April 30 in the first phase. He added that the persons whose VISA is expiring soon would be prioritized to return Korea.

According to Subedi, one willing to return in the first phase has to pay 113,775 rupees by April 29. Those returning need to observe a mandatory 14 days self-quarantine in Korea. Anyone unable to observe self-quarantine can take the facility through local authorities by paying the necessary charge.

Source: National News Agency Nepal