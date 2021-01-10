General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has made it clear that although his party was given huge number of votes for political stability, the government was obstructed to work. PM Oli said it while putting forth his views at the National Assembly meeting on the contemporary issues and the issues raised by lawmakers today.

He commented though the government was moving ahead as per people's mandate, the undemocratic bargaining was made to foment political instability in the country. "There was machination to topple government every six month though it was mandated to continue for five years. Now, with the announcement of fresh election, country will engage fully for election," he asserted.

PM Oli reminded, "People had wished five year term to the government. But sheer unhealthy competition within the ruling party created present situation. The situation was that even the government's proposals were denied."

He took the opportunity to share the historic works of the government in the front of physical development, education and health. The construction of Ranipokhari to which he had laid foundation stone completed recently. Some 700 thousand houses damaged by the earthquake were reconstructed; reconstruction of Dharahara reached the final stage; beauty of the Kathmandu Valley increased; cultural heritages were built; industrial estates were expanded; agriculture was modernized and commercialized; sewerages made in Tarai cities; and irrigation facilities were expanded. Even the education and health sectors witnessed remarkable progress, the PM made elaborate, arguing that such progress had never occurred before.

According to him, notable initiative was made to solve problems in the relations with India by holding comprehensive dialogues. "Since 1928, water is supplied to India via Sharada barrage, but our land is not irrigated. Still, none spoke on it. When I spoke, why the question is raised over the discussion on Nepal's relations to India during my tenure?"

Some have said the relations with India would be strained when new map was issued by incorporating Nepali lands as Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani, but the territories were brought with the issuance of new map and made it a part of constitution, he reminded. "Now, the discussion with India is held on the basis of friendship. Nepali land will be retrieved at any cost," he stressed while addressing the seventh session of the parliament.

Moreover, PM Oli said Nepal bravely faced the blockade imposed for promulgating constitution. Nepal was land-linked by making transport and transit agreement with China. Earlier too, efforts were made to topple his government being nervous over the good works it did, he claimed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal