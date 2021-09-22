General

Arati Pradhan Kafley from Nepal was selected the dress designer for top ten finalists of Miss Grand Belgium-2021, the popular Beauty contest of Belgium. She is the first Nepali throughout Europe to secure this honour. The top ten finalists of the beauty pageant participated in the catwalk wearing the designs by Arati. The finale was held in Lint city of Belgium.

Arati's spouse Arjun Kafley commented that it was a matter of pride not only for her family, community but the entire country that Arati got an opportunity to demonstrate her skills in such a popular contest in the European country.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Zomkey Tenzin who was born in the India's Tibetan refugee camp and is currently residing in Flemish Barbant of Belgium was crowned Miss Grand Belgium 2021.

