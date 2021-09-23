Games, sports

A Nepali National Women Football Team has returned home today from Uzbekistan. The National Women Football Team had reached Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Asian Cup-2020 qualifier.

Office-bearers of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA), had welcomed the team. The Nepali team, which was in Group 'F', was eliminated from group stage in the tournament. The team was eliminated from the group stage after the match between Nepal and Hong Kong ended in a 0-0 draw in second stage on Tuesday.

Out of two matches played in qualifier, Nepal was defeated by Philippines 2-1 in the first stage. Nepal had reached the bottom of the score tally as it had collected only one point in two games.

Source: National News Agency Nepal