General

A Nepali worker died in an accident in South Korea. Ashok Shreesmagar, 45, working at a rice mill in Thegu City died in the accident on Monday.

He is originally from Galkot Municipality-11 of Baglung district. Information to this was confirmed by South Korea chapter Chair of Nepal Magar Association, Tek Pun.

Ashok had fallen unconscious while working in the company at 6:00 pm on Monday. He had been rushed to hospital for treatment but was declared dead soon by the doctor.

Currently the dead body is at a local hospital. Pun further said the family of the dead one was informed about the fatality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal