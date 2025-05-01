Nepalis Abroad Recognized as ‘Soft Power’ by Foreign Minister



Sanepa: Minister for Foreign Affairs and Nepali Congress leader Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba affirmed that Nepalis living abroad serve as a ‘soft power’ for Nepal during an interaction event held by the Nepali Congress’s Public Relations Coordination Committee at the party’s central office on Thursday. She emphasized the importance of involving the second generation of Nepalis in the development of their homeland.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr. Rana highlighted that these second-generation Nepalis are active in politics in various countries and should be acknowledged for their potential to contribute to Nepal’s growth. She pointed out that the issue of the non-resident Nepali (NRN) card is currently a priority and expressed gratitude for the patience shown by the diaspora regarding its delayed issuance.





Dr. Rana expressed optimism about the release of the NRN card, attributing it to the establishment of a stable government in Nepal. She remarked that the Nepali Congress has been committed to the issuance of the NRN card since the drafting of the constitution and assured that extensive discussions have been held on this matter.

