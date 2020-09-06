business, Trading

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ghanashyam Bhusal has said that the Nepali citizens eligible to vote will be able to take part in the election from any part of the world. The government is working to make this happen in the coming elections.

Speaking at a virtual interaction organized on the occasion of the regional meeting of the Non-resident Nepalis Association, Americas, he said that that the right to franchise of the Nepali citizens will be guaranteed before the coming elections. All the political parties have uniform understanding on this matter, he added.

Likewise, Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa stressed on the need to grant more rights to non-resident Nepalis. He also emphasized on the need to ensure the right to vote of every Nepali, no matter where they are.

RPP general secretary Rajendra Lingdel said once a Nepali is always a Nepali and it was unfortunate that the non-residents Nepalis had to plead with the State to become a Nepali.

Former Minister Anil Kumar Jha stressed on the need to put an end to the discrimination between a resident and non-resident Nepali.

NRNA ICC member Shanker Khadka chaired the interaction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal