Nepalis’ achievement laudable at int’l arena: PM Dahal

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said Nepalis living in various countries have made significant achievements. PM Dahal made such observation during a programme organized to release a book 'Prof Surya Subedi: Mahabidhyabaridhidekhi Nobel Puraskar Samma' in the federal capital this morning. "In the wake of globalization, Nepalis have migrated to various countries, and many of them have made huge progress. One among them is Dr Surya Subedi," PM Dahal reminded. PM Dahal further shared that he had sought help from Prof Dr Subedi on constitution writing, and review of various treaties Nepal made over times. Subedi candidly provided help, Dahal remembered, adding that Subedi's role on finding middle-way on sorting out issues relating to MCC were remarkable. His suggestions were implemented on MCC, PM informed. According to PM Dahal's private secretariat, Prof Dr Subedi has shed light on Nepal's democratic movement, peace process in Cambodia and issues of international law. Source: National News Agency RSS