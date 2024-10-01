Nepalis in Lebanon are safe, says MoFA



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that all the Nepali citizens in Lebanon are safe and that efforts are being made to ease their stay during the current adverse situation.

Issuing a statement here today the Ministry has meanwhile also urged all Nepali citizens in Lebanon to exercise maximum vigilance and alertness. “The Government of Nepal is fully aware of the latest developments in Lebanon and alert towards ensuring the safety and welfare of all Nepali citizens there,” reads the statement.

Nepali citizens in Lebanon have also been urged to contact for any further assistance and information Mr Deepak Ghimire, Second Secretary at the Nepali Embassy in Cairo, Egypt at Phone No. +201097772348, Mohammed Gozayal at Honourary Nepali Consulate in Beirut at Phone No. +9613301181/+96171688821/+96181883713 and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Officer Shreekrishna Silwal at phone number +977-9841179520.

Source: National News Agency Nepal