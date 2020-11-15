General

Nepalis trying to cross over to India through the western transit of Gadda Chowki were returned back by the Indian side on Saturday. The Indian Border Security Force personnel did not allow the Nepalis to enter India.

Nepalis living and working in India were allowed in on the basis of the Adhar Card. However, the transit point was closed down without any prior notice, forcing Nepalis heading to their work destination to return.

The Nepalis were stopped from crossing the border as Indian health team and immigration staff failed to arrive for the necessary procedure, said Sub-inspector of Police at the Area Police Office in Gadda Chowki Bir Singh Mehata. We came to know this through informal channel. However, no official notice was given about it.

As a result, around 50 people returned back on Saturday. Nepalis cross over the transit every day for daily wage, health check-up and receiving pension.

Source: National News Agency Nepal