The government has said that coordination is established with all sides by applying high alerts for the security and rescue of Nepalis in Sudan in view of the complex security situations developed in African nation Sudan since April 15.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the Embassy of Nepal in Cairo, Egypt, is collecting the details through constant contacts with the Sudanese officials, non-resident Nepali consulate, officials deployed in UNISFA and UNITAMS, and Nepalis staying in Sudan.

It is said that 19 Nepalis have come in contact with the Embassy of Nepal in Cairo and all of them are safe so far.

In addition to those 19 Nepalis, three Nepali peacekeepers have gone to African country Chad and seven Nepalis working in different UN agencies in Khartoum have travelled to Port Sudan of Red Sea on the same day and are planning to fly to Uganda from there.

The government has urged all Nepalis staying in Sudan to remain in safe place and not to travel outside except for emergency situation.

In case of emergency, the government has asked Nepalis to contact the Dipak Ghimire, Second Secretary at the Embassy of Nepal in Cairo, through mobile number or whatsapp numbers 201097772348 and 201029606662 or email at eoncairo@mofa.gov.np.

Source: National News Agency Nepal