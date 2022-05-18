Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Election Commission has sought the details of polling officers and other civil servants working against the guidelines in the recently concluded local level elections.

Accordingly, the EC has sought information on polling management staffers who were involved in activities like handing over ballot paper without signature, giving half-cut ballot paper, not taking signature of the voter in the ballot paper receipt, not using stamp pad, not preparing right details of voters and ballot, not using the right swastika stamp and not preparing the closing report as per the due process.

A press release issued by EC Spokesperson on Wednesday mentioned that serious shortcomings and negligence were found including among others to have not properly installed the security seal, not keeping the clear details in poll log book, delaying announcing of results, and making decision of valid and invalid ballot papers against Local-Level Election (Vote Counting) Guidelines.

The EC has directed the concerned Chief Returning Officer and Returning Officers to send the name, post, name of their office, address, name of deputed voting centre and address of polling officers as well as other employees involved in such serious type of shortcomings.

Source: National News Agency Nepal