Wicketkeeper batsman of Nepal Aasif Sheikh has been declared the winner of the 2022 Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award.

The Award is presented every year by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), UK in conjunction with the BBC. The CMJ Spirit of Cricket Award was created in 2013 by MCC and the BBC in memory of former MCC President and BBC Test Match Special commentator Christopher Martin-Jenkins (CMJ), who was passionate about promoting the spirit of the game.

Sheikh was honoured for his sporting conduct shown in a Men’s T20 International between Nepal and Ireland in February 2022. The match in Al-Almerat, part of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, saw Aasif refuse to run out Ireland’s Andy McBrine, who was accidentally upended by bowler Kamal Airee when attempting a run in the 19th over of the Irish innings, according to a statement issued by the MCC today.

For the first time in its history, MCC and BBC invited public nominations for the award in December 2022 and Aasif Sheikh’s conduct for Nepal was adjudged to be the winning entry.

Aasif Sheikh has been quoted in the statement as saying that the CMJ Spirit of Cricket Award is an honour and to receive it is simply grateful.

Sheikh will be officially presented with the CMJ Spirit of Cricket Award later this year. He was also awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for his actions in January of this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal