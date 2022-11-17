General

Newly-appointed Ambassador of Nepal to Brazil, Nirmal Raj Kafle presented the Letters of Credence to Vice-President of Brazil Me Antonio Hamilton Martins at a ceremony organised at the Presidential Office on Wednesday.

In a brief discussion that followed presentation of credentials, Vice-President Martins welcomed Kafle as the Ambassador of Nepal and affirmed full support of the Government of Brazil in further consolidating the bilateral relations. He emphasized the need of exploring sectors of common interests such as agriculture and renewable energy, Embassy of Nepal, Brasilia stated in a press release.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kafle conveyed greetings from President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to the leadership and friendly people of Brazil. He expressed his commitment to working closely with the government and other stakeholders in Brazil towards deepening and widening partnership and cooperation in the mutual interest.

Senior officials of the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil were present on the occasion. Second Secretary Rabindra Rajbhandari and Attaché Bishnu Prasad Parajuli accompanied the Ambassador. Before the presentation, Ambassador Kafle signed the Visitor’s Book. The Nepali delegation was warmly received by protocol officials and a guard of honour.

Source: National News Agency Nepal