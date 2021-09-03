General

An Autism Special School has been established at Balmandir Primary School in Bharatpur Metropolis-10. The special school offers educational opportunities for the children suffering autism.

Inaugurating the school amidst a programme here Friday, Bharatpur Mayor Renu Dahal said it is the first of its kind school in Nepal dedicated to the educational pursuit of children with autism.

Parents of the children with autism are bearing difficult time, she said, expressing commitment to developing the school in a way to cater to the need of the society. “Autism indeed is a pressing problem. It has emerged as a tension among family members and relatives”. The school has been established to somehow address the problem.

On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Parbati Shah Thakuri asked for support from all sides to the campaign as it directly benefits the children in special need.

Chief of Education Division of the Metropolis Mahendra Prasad Poudel said autism is a by-born disability, and the children with such status do not normally develop other skills and repeat the same activities. Taking this condition into consideration, the metropolis initiated the special school to take custody of such children, he further noted.

There are as many as 40 children with autism in the metropolitan area. The school offers mid-day meal, care-giving and education of the children. Rs 1.8 million is estimated to be expended to operate the school in the current fiscal year, it is informed.

