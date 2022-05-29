General

Nepal’s health indicators report a significant improvement. According to the Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2078-79 BS ( 2021-2022) unveiled by the government on Saturday, the existing fertility rate is 2 per woman and the country targets to set it at 2.1 by 2030 as per the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs).

Likewise, the country has been able to combat with the child mortality rate (below five) and neonatal morality rate. The child mortality rate below five has been recorded at 28 per 1,000 live births in 2021 while the neonatal mortality rate is 16 per 1,000 live births and the infant mortality rate is 25 per 10,000 live births.

Other indicators regarding the maternity health also pose improvements, suggesting that the relevant goals are achievable by 2030.

Likewise, the survey puts the population of fully vaccinated people at 59.7 percent and the number of hospital births at 52.7 percent. The number of expectant mothers visiting health facilities for at least four times during pregnancy is 50 percent and the number of births with the help of trained health workers is 49.5 percent.

The preliminary estimation of the survey is that health and social sector will have 1.79 contribution to the gross domestic product in the current fiscal year and the gross value added in the health sector likely to increase by 6.91 percent in the current fiscal compared to the previous fiscal year (2077-78 BS).

Source: National News Agency Nepal