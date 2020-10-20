General

Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that bilateral relationship between Nepal and China is characterized by good neighborliness, harmonious coexistence, equality, ever-lasting friendship, trust and cooperation.

Prachanda said so while speaking at the First Conference of Nepal-China Political Parties’ Joint Consultation Mechanism on Belt and Road Cooperation for Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network on Tuesday organized by International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC).

He also reiterated the NCP’s firm commitment to One-China policy, acknowledging that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory and Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang affairs are China’s internal affairs. “We are determined on not allowing any anti-China activities on our soil. I also would like to thank Chinese side for firm support to Nepal in upholding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nepal,” the former PM added in his address.

Saying that Nepal and China agreed to intensify implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation under the BRI to enhance connectivity, encompassing such vital components as ports, roads, railways, aviation and communications, Prachanda said that the BRI was an important opportunity to deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation, jointly pursue common prosperity between us and dedicate ourselves in maintaining peace, stability and development in the region.

Prachanda added that the exchanges between two friendly communist parties will be reinvigorated in all respects to match the changing needs of hours.

As Nepal government’s policies shall be directed towards socialist oriented economy and China is marching towards socialism, he argued that both the countries can exchange experiences, learn from each-other and move towards building a community of shared future for mankind on this circumstances.

Likewise, Prachanda thanked China for the continued support in Nepal’s socio-economic development endeavors including support in the fight against Covid-19 Pandemic. “Chinese support will be indispensible in the fight against COVID-19 and also for the recovery of ailing economy after the pandemic. Chinese support to the global fight against Pandemic including vaccine through WHO is highly acclaimed,” the former PM stated.

Similarly, Prachanda said that the BRI would open new vistas of opportunities for advancing cooperation in diverse fields between our two friendly neighbors for the benefit of both the peoples and countries.

Also speaking at the same programme, former Prime Minister and leader of Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal Dr Baburam Bhattarai said that the BRI will undoubtedly give benefit to many countries in the region and eventually Nepal would also be able to benefit out of the innovation, productivity and advancement of China. “Given the prospect for the financial integration and policy coordination between the two countries, BRI is an instrument for Nepal to get access to the global value chain,” he added.

The Trans-Himalayan Railway project carries much attraction for the Nepalis people because it could be an economic and geopolitical game-changer, Dr Bhattarai argued.

Stating that political parties in Nepal and CPC have been enjoying very good relations over the years irrespective of their political ideologies, leader Dr Bhattarai said that his party was committed to foster party to party relations and deepen Nepal-China relations in the context of changing regional and global dynamics.

Similarly, Chief of IDCPC Song Tao said that COVID-19 was a serious test for mankind. “In this inter-connected world, only through cooperation can we tide over the difficulties together. China will continue to provide assistance to Nepal to the best of her ability. We will work with Nepal and other neighboring countries along the path of solidarity and cooperation.”

Arguing that the BRI was an important platform for building a global community, Tao said that the CPC was ready to work with political parties of Nepal to shoulder the responsibility of political parties, contribute our wisdoms and offer our solutions so that the BRI will better align with the national development plans of our two countries and bring more benefit to our two peoples.

Nepali Congress leader Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, RPP leader Prof Dr Geeta Bhakta Joshi, General Secretary of CPN (ML) CP Mainali, NCP party’s leader Ananda Pokharel, Nepal Workers’ Peasant Party’s leader Surendra Raj Gosai, Vice Minister of IDCPC Guo Yezhou and Secretary of Tibet Committee Wu Yingjie and other leaders expressed their opinions at the virtual conference.

Similarly, representative of Huawei Nepal, the Vice President of China CAMC Engineering Company, the Executive Vice President of China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation Wang Xingzui and others too shared their cooperation areas at the conference.

Source: National News Agency Nepal