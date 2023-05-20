Entertainment, Fashion

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati has said Nepal should lure foreign tourists by branding Nepal's own local recipes instead of selling the international brands.

Nepal's tourism should promote its domestic cultures and recipes for boosting tourism, Minister Kirati underscored.

At a programme organized in Budhanilkantha on Saturday, he said that Nepalis should consume own productions for the cause of Nepal's economic prosperity instead of importing foodstuffs worth billions.

"We need to advance with the spirit of our productions and our market. Nepalis should reduce the consumption of the foreign goods as far as practicable," he viewed.

Our own productions, own market and own model of economic development and prosperity should be opted, Kirati added.

Manager of Maulik Bhansaghar in Budhanilkantha, Suman Dahal, said that the company was serving 84 types of Nepali foods with their typical recipes along with separate foods of seven provinces- in every single day through a week.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal